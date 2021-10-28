Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE NLH opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$49.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$0.99.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nova Leap Health news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,135,605.80. Insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,050 over the last 90 days.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

