Edgeless 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,189.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 102.8% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $12,189.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

