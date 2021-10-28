Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading Down 1.3%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $40.80. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its products and services include checking, savings, retirement accounts, certificate of deposit, wealth management, safe deposit boxes, retail, mortgage, and business loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2013 and is headquartered in St.

