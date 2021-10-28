Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $17.19. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,693 shares of company stock worth $1,185,239.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

