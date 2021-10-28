Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,534 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $114,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.37.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

