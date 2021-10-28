Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

