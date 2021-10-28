Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.
EW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
