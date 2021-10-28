EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJFI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £77.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.86.

Get EJF Investments alerts:

In other EJF Investments news, insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £90,560 ($118,317.22).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.