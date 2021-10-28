Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 60,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

