Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Elastic worth $74,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,338 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

In related news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

