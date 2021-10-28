Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $168.32. 8,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,968. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.40.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

