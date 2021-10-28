Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 3,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

