Elitium (EUM) Price Up 1% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and approximately $550,972.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

