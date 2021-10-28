Elysian (ELY) One Day Volume Hits $183,562.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $248,648.59 and $183,562.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

