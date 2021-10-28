Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Embraer worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Embraer by 27.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 129,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Embraer by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

