Emirex Token Price Tops $0.87 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $23.46 million and $2.48 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

