Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $62,366.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

