EMS Capital LP Purchases 9,100 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EMS Capital LP boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Snap accounts for about 4.3% of EMS Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EMS Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Snap worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,194,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,961,268.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,407,721 shares of company stock worth $234,605,837 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,188. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.