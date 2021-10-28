Enable Midstream Partners, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years. Enable Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ENBL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

