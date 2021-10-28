Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.09

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $200,000.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.