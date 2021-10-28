Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter.

ERF stock opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

