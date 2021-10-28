Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on ERF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

