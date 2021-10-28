Engine NO. 1 LLC Sells 63,753 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,753 shares during the period. Square makes up 5.8% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Shares of Square stock traded up $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $259.23. 81,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,082,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

