ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

