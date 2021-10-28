Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Envestnet worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of ENV opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

