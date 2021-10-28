EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $667.38

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $667.38 and last traded at $667.04, with a volume of 378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $652.36.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.60. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.