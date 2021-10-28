EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. EQT posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.09 on Thursday. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

