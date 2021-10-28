Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $824.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

