Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 509,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

