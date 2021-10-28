Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 289.1% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 81,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $588,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 182,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

