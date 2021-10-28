Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

CPRI stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. Capri has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.