Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

