Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 1,143,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,516. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 0.18.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Commonwealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

