Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.