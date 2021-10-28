Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00013968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $273.91 million and $4.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.03 or 0.06841600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00307072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.00932620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00084886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00434544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00264930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00229144 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

