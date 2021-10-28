Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
WTRG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. 739,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,920. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42.
In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
