Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

WTRG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. 739,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,920. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

