Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Essential Utilities worth $540,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.