Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

