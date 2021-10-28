Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.