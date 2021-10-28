Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias Sells 5,040 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ESS traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.73. The stock had a trading volume of 414,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,231. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.85 and a 12-month high of $347.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

