Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,529.66

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $56,529.66 and $99,787.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

