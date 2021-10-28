Ethverse Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $918,093.19 and approximately $4,625.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00477857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.00922814 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

