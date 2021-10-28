Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

