Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258,031 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.04% of Everest Re Group worth $405,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $280.18 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

