Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $12.78 on Thursday, reaching $267.40. The stock had a trading volume of 531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,363. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

