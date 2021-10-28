Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.
Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $12.78 on Thursday, reaching $267.40. The stock had a trading volume of 531,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,363. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
