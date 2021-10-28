Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6,886.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,465 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.46% of Everi worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.