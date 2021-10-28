EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $46.26. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. EVERTEC shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

