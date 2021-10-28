Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$198,810.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$198,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -45,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($642,960).

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 400 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$5,688.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total value of C$15,741.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total value of C$2,842.00.

Shares of TSE ET remained flat at $C$14.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.51 and a 12 month high of C$15.90.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.