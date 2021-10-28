EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.98. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 22,308 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.90 and a beta of 0.86.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
