EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.98. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 22,308 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.