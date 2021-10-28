Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVT opened at €41.91 ($49.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.63. Evotec has a 12-month low of €22.47 ($26.44) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($53.92).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

