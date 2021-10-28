Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75 to $6.85 EPS.

EXR stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 802,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

