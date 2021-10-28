Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 505,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.